Boost for Yeovil ahead of United visit

The linesman talks with Referee, Scott Jackson who gives a red card to Sonny Blu Lo-Everton of Yeovil Town during the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Sunday 26 Dec 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

The Football Association have upheld Yeovil Town's appeal against a red card for Sonny Blu Lo-Everton ahead of their return Westcountry derby against Torquay United at Huish Park on Sunday.

Watford loanee Lo-Everton was sent off for a petulant kick at Gulls midfielder Tom Lapslie in Torquay's 3-0 win on Boxing Day, a decision reached after referee Scott Jackson consulted his linesman in the 64th minute at Plainmoor.

Yeovil appealed, and the FA have now overruled the match officials and wiped out what would have been a three-match suspension.

Yeovil, who also had goalkeeper Grant Smith sent off after the final whistle, have acted to help that situation by signing young Queen's Park Rangers’ keeper Dylan Barnes on a short-term loan.

United, who have leading scorer Armani Little banned for this game but several recent absentees available again, head to Somerset hoping to complete a festive 'double' over the Glovers, as they did last year after a 6-1 win at Plainmoor.

Two late goals gave Yeovil a revenge 2-1 victory 12 months ago, with Johnson saying: "It's not anything we don't know about and, even last year, we were ready for it, but didn't cope with it.

"We'll see whether we've learned from it."