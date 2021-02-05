Wynter is coming back

Published: 7:25 AM February 5, 2021

Ben Wynter of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Boreham Wood at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 14th November 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Ben Wynter believes that he will return to Torquay United’s promotion-chasing squad physically stronger than when he left it, for a second time in a year, earlier this season.

The Gulls’ 23-year-old defender, and 2020 Young Player of the Year, is back in full training and close to a comeback after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

The former Crystal Palace starlet also missed a similar spell last season with a hip problem, sustained during United’s 6-2 Boxing Day defeat at Yeovil Town, although he returned for the final two matches before the campaign was curtailed in March.

Wynter regrets not being able to play in the recent 6-1 ‘revenge’ win over the Glovers this Christmas, and he says: “I thought last year’s injury was long, but this has felt like a longer road.

“I’ve never had a hamstring injury before, and I’ve spent a lot of time working in the gym with Armani (Little), who’s had similar problems, and Kai (physio Kai Hepworth).

“As well as getting the hamstring right, it has given me a chance to strengthen my whole body.

“It’s not been nice missing the games, but I do feel stronger all round for it, and I hope that helps when I start playing again.

“Match fitness, as opposed to training fitness, is the thing now, but it’s great that the team has been doing well and I’m obviously looking forward to getting back into the mix.”