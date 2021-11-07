Basketball: Tigers in break from League action following win against Chargers

Torbay Tigers men took to the road in Division One as they took on the current Division One champions QE Crediton Chargers, including 7ft 5ins tall Mike Lewis.

Mark Schroeder had the main job of marking Mike, who had the height advantage as can been seen from the picture.

Crediton Chargers have been going through a re-build post Covid but they are not a one-man team and sat just above Tigers in the table with a 2&2 record.

Tigers took the game to QE and quickly managed to close out the first quarter with a ten-point lead 9-19.

If Torbay could maintain this tempo in the second quarter, Chargers would have a mountain to climb.

Unfortunately, Chargers looked to their bench which was deeper than the travelling Tigers side on an awful rain-drenched evening, and Chargers slowly chipped away at the lead, into the last minute pre-half time and Chargers sank four points to draw the match level 29-29.

After the break, Tigers managed to get five different players scoring.

This put the spotlight back on Chargers, who answered all the questions offered.

The last quarter beckoned and Torbay had a two-point lead 40-38.

This was a hard-fought quarter with the foul count for both sides racking up as tiredness and a bit of desperation set in as both teams desperately wanted the win.

Two blood substitutions were needed as players really put their bodies on the line, and with the clock ticking down, Chargers had to foul to get the ball back but Torbay sunk the free throws repeatedly.

The game ended and Torbay Tigers had the win 61-57, and level on points with Crediton in third place but with a 3&1 record so far this season.

Torbay Tigers men have a break in league action next week.

In Division Three, Torquay Trailblazers had the difficult home fixture of near neighbours Newton Abbot Pacers from Division Two.

Trailblazers also had a depleted team which wasn't going to help them.

Pacers were in no mood to allow time for Trailblazers to settle and were 23-14 up at the end of the first quarter.

Pacers rotated their play well and their bench players were also dropping the baskets, but the one-way traffic continued to half time with Pacers 51-22 up.

Trailblazers were not letting Pacers have it all their own way, though, and some good ball rotation quite often found Pacers lazy to cover and a player free under the bucket.

Alas, the superior quality and depth of Pacers proved too much for Trailblazers and the final score was Pacers 105 Trailblazers 51.

Trailblazers sit in second place with a 2&1 record, and their focus turns to North Devon II with a home fixture 8.15pm at The Hub, Waterleat Road, Paignton, on November 5 - will there be fireworks?

Catch the YouTube channel for free basketball action at www.youtube.com/c/ExeterDistrictBasketballAssociation