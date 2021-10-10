Back to the training ground for United

Published: 5:37 AM October 10, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Bromley and Torquay United at Hayes Lane, Bromley, Greater London on Saturday 9th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson cancelled a hoped-for day off for his players after Torquay United's 2-0 defeat at Bromley, the Gulls' sixth defeat in the first eleven games of the season.

United lost to a team recording their fifth successive win and up to fifth place in the National League table, after going down to the same scoreline at Boreham Wood in midweek.

"They've all got their heads down in there, but they are going to learn from it and straight from tomorrow," said Johnson.

"Some of them have brought their cars to go home, but we are training tomorrow.

"We need to change their psyche a little bit. We've looked after them and done our best for them - now we've got to change it around."

Johnson went on: "Our last two games have been poor.

"We have come up against two teams who got it forward very quickly, and we haven't been able to cope with the manliness and the aerial power.

"When you come up against these teams, you need that quality and, when you don't show it, they beat you up.

"We need to get in a stronger squad, and I still believe that.

"We have to keep working and wait for the right one to come along, but not leave it too late.

"I have given these the opportunity and, while we are looking, they will still have the opportunity."

Johnson clearly appreciated the support of 333 Gulls fans at Hayes Lane, saying: "I feel a lot worse because of the fans.

"At the moment, people trust me enough that I can turn it around, and that's what I will do.

"It will hurt them (players) for the next three or four days, and then we've got to be ready for the FA Cup game (Havant & Waterlooville H next Saturday).

"I will give up on some of the players before the fans give up on me."