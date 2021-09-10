News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torquay United revive 'Magpie' team look for third strip

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:00 PM September 10, 2021   
The new black-and-white third strip is modelled by players Asa Hall, Ben Wynter and Armani Little.

It's a 'Back to the Future' look for Torquay United with a new black-and-white third-choice strip for the 2021-2022 season, modelled by Plainmoor favourites Asa Hall, Ben Wynter and Armani Little.

The Gulls were known as the 'Magpies' until 1954, when they changed to yellow-and-blue as a way of advertising the Bay's golden sands and blue sea and skies.

After one brief 'Magpie' reserve team look, the club has now revived it with kit partners Pro:Direct.

United also have yellow-and-blue (home) and turquoise (away) strips, so the stripes are expected to be used for any kit-clashes on their travels.

The Gulls have successive Saturday home games coming up against relegated duo Grimsby Town and Southend United on September 19, split by a trip to Solihull Moors next Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Torquay United
Football
Torquay News

