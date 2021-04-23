Away record for Torquay United

Published: 7:57 AM April 23, 2021

Goal celebration by Torquay United player Sam Sherring during the National League Match between Wrexham and Torquay United at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham on April 5th - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Torquay United's bid for a record-equalling 12th away win this season will have to go on hold while Gary Johnson's promotion-chasing Gulls tackle three successive home games.

United reeled off away-win No.11 at Woking (2-0) on Tuesday night, moving them level with second-placed Sutton United and within a point of Hartlepool United, with two games in hand on the National League leaders.

The victory at Kingfield, Torquay's seventh in their last eight games, followed wins at Hartlepool, Sutton, Halifax, Wrexham, Bromley, Aldershot, Solihull Moors, Wealdstone, Woking, Weymouth and Barnet.

The late Cyril Knowles' Fourth Division Play-Off side also won eleven times on the road in 1987-88.

That record stood until United went one better under Johnson when they lifted the National League South championship in 2018-2019.

They have three more away games to try and match or beat that total - at Chesterfield, Stockport County or Altrincham on the last day of the campaign.

But for the next fortnight all eyes will be on Plainmoor, where United meet Notts County this Saturday, Aldershot Town next Tuesday and Eastleigh on May 1.

Both Torquay and Sutton will have a chance to move above Hartlepool this weekend.

Pools' scheduled home game against Weymouth has been postponed to the last day of the season (May 29) when they should have played Dover Athletic.

Dover stopped playing several weeks ago for financial reasons, and Weymouth this week appealed to the NL Board, saying that their small part-time squad needed a break after a draining schedule. Their plea was upheld.

While the Gulls meet Notts on Saturday, Sutton travel to Play-Off chasing Eastleigh.