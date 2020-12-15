News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Asa appeal fails

person

Dave Thomas

Published: 7:07 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020
Ref Jacob Miles shows Torquay United player Asa Hall a red card during the English National League game between Kings Lynn To...

Ref Jacob Miles shows Torquay United player Asa Hall a red card during the English National League game between Kings Lynn Town and Torquay United at The Walks Stadium on Dec 12 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

United captain to serve three match ban

Torquay United have failed in an appeal to the Football Association over the sending-off of captain Asa Hall in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at King’s Lynn Town.

The Gulls contested the straight red card shown by referee Jacob Miles to midfielder Hall in the 78th minute, manager Gary Johnson claiming that the challenge did not merit a booking, let alone a dismissal.

Hall will have to serve a three-match suspension, covering National League games against Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night and Yeovil Town on Boxing Day, both at Plainmoor, and an FA Trophy tie at either Aveley or Chesham United this Saturday.

“Asa is disappointed, and I am disappointed for him and the club,“ said Johnson. “I could pick out 50 tackles over the weekend that were worse than Asa’s one that didn’t get cards. It was not a frivolous appeal, but they’ve made their decision and we have to get on with it.”

Don't Miss

Retro Sport with Roger Mann: Send for Syd - part one

Roger Mann

person

Widow Joyce urges Covid safety and says: ‘Bert’s death has devastated...

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon

Cyclist Ken celebrates 84th birthday with 84-mile bike ride

Dave Thomas

person

Winter walkabout: Paignton Harbour to Goodrington

Keith Perry

person