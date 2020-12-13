United set to appeal red card

Published: 6:57 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Ref Jacob Miles shows Torquay United player Asa Hall a red card during the English National League game between Kings Lynn Town and Torquay United at The Walks Stadium on Dec 12 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Asa Hall decision deserves another look

Torquay United are poised to appeal against the straight red card which saw captain Asa Hall sent off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw away to King’s Lynn Town.

The Gulls’ midfielder was dismissed in the 78th minute at The Walks for a foul tackle decision by Sussex referee Jacob Miles which looked as debatable as it was hotly contested by Hall and his team mates.

Hall appeared to have won the ball, and Mr Miles initially gave little indication that he was going to punish the challenge, let alone take it further.

Lynn’s players certainly ramped up the situation before the official pulled out his red card.

United had made no official announcement about an appeal on Sunday, but manager Gary Johnson was adamant after the game that he didn’t think Hall’s tackle merited any card, let alone a red.

I understand that, after watching all available film coverage of the game, United do plan to appeal.

The draw in North Norfolk extended their unbeaten National League run to eleven games and their lead at the top of the table to six points, ahead of a home game against Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night.