Torquay United have failed in an appeal to the Football Association over the sending-off of captain Asa Hall in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at King’s Lynn Town.

The Gulls contested the straight red card shown by referee Jacob Miles to midfielder Hall in the 78th minute, manager Gary Johnson claiming that the challenge did not merit a booking, let alone a dismissal.

Hall will have to serve a three-match suspension, covering National League games against Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday night and Yeovil Town on Boxing Day, both at Plainmoor, and an FA Trophy tie at either Aveley or Chesham United this Saturday.

“Asa is disappointed, and I am disappointed for him and the club,“ said Johnson. “I could pick out 50 tackles over the weekend that were worse than Asa’s one that didn’t get cards. It was not a frivolous appeal, but they’ve made their decision and we have to get on with it.”