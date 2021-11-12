Armstrong absent for Dover game

Torquay United will have to do without their young loan striker Sinclair Armstrong for Saturday’s home game against Dover Athletic, because the 18-year-old Queen’s Park Rangers starlet is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Armstrong scored twice in Eire’s 3-2 win over Montenegro this week, and he is due to play twice more, against Bosnia-Herzogovina on Saturday and Bulgaria next Tuesday – all the Euro Qualifier matches are being played in Eastern Europe – before returning to Plainmoor.

“We are disappointed not to have him this weekend, but it was something we knew about when Sinclair joined us,” said Gulls manager Gary Johnson. “It’s good that he’s doing so well out there, and we look forward to having him back for Barnet (A) next weekend.”

Johnson also confirmed that winger Alex Addai has left United by mutual consent. “Alex was on a short-term contract, so we had to make a decision and he had to make a decision,” said Johnson.

“He’s got a wife and a mortgage in London, he hasn’t left for any bad reasons, but between us we decided that it was probably best for him to seek a new club.

“We are still friends, we thank him for his efforts with us and we wish him well for the future.“

Former Cheltenham Town winger Addai, 27, made four appearances for Torquay, all off the subs’ bench.