Armani back in the frame

Published: 8:13 AM September 24, 2021

Armani Little of Torquay United applauds the supporters after the National League match between Torquay United and Grimsby Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 11th September 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Midfielder Armani Little has made a quick recovery from injury and is back in contention to play in Torquay United's next National League game at leaders Chesterfield on Saturday.

When he was withdrawn in the Gulls' home match against Grimsby Town a fortnight ago, it appeared that he had suffered a recurrence of the hamstring trouble which has interrupted his first-team appearances over the past two seasons.

But in fact, it was a slightly different injury, and manager Gary Johnson said: "We needed to rest Armani last week, but he's fine now and he could very well be available for Saturday.

"Armani works very hard in training, and his high-speed running and the distance he covers in games is phenomenal.

"So, with the problems he has had, we're always checking that he's OK and, if he feels anything isn't right, we act on it straight away."

Johnson also reported that fellow midfielder Tom Lapslie is close to a return after a knee injury, and Jake Andrews is back in training after illness kept him out since pre-season.

Johnson said: "Jake has undergone a lot of tests, but he's now been given a clean bill of health, everything is back to normal and he is in full-time training again.

"It's a question now of getting him back to full fitness."