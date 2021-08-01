Argyle sharpness defeats United

Published: 9:58 AM August 1, 2021

Adam Randell of Plymouth Argyle battles for the ball with Trialist of Torquay United during the pre season match between Torquay United and Plymouth Argyle at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 31st July 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Rowntree/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Rowntree/PPAUK

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson's pre-match prediction rang true as a Plymouth Argyle side only seven days away from their first League One game of the season proved too match-ready for National League Torquay United in a 3-0 friendly win at Plainmoor.

Two goals just before half-time by Niall Ennis and Panutche Camara may have been a little harsh on the Gulls after a competitive first-half performance.

But the final scoreline, completed by sub Ryan Hardie's 82nd minute clincher, was no more than the Pilgrims deserved.

It was Torquay's third game of a pre-season which does not end until August 21 when Altrincham come to Plainmoor in the National League, and Johnson said: "When we originally organised this game, we didn't know where it would sit in our build-up.

"I certainly wouldn't have chosen to play Plymouth at their sharpest.

"I had tried to warn everybody, and the extra few weeks of training and games they've had did show.

"For a fair bit of the first half, we did try and nick the ball off them, but we couldn't find that clinical pass to make the most of it.

"The boys are disappointed, because it's always a bit embarrassing to lose 3-0 at home.

"But they (Plymouth) were at their sharpest, and they looked ready for the start of their league.

"We have got to learn from the experience, and that's how sharp we've got to be against Altrincham (August 21).

"We can't afford to take any risks with injuries at the moment, so people like Dan Martin and Tom Lapslie sat out, as well as Asa (skipper Asa Hall), and we had to take Ali Omar off as well."

United continue their pre-season away to Tiverton Town on Tuesday night.