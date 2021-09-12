Anyone fancy running the virtual London Marathon?

Published: 11:58 AM September 12, 2021

Abi Portman is running the London Marathon in aid of Events and Stuff South-West. - Credit: Events and Stuff South-West

A Torbay-based charity that raises money for children caught up in humanitarian crises and poverty overseas is looking for fundraisers to run the virtual London Marathon.

Events and Stuff South-West has Abi Portman training hard for the marathon which is taking place on October 3.

Along with this, the trust has been given three places for the' virtual London Marathon', which is to be held on the same day as the actual.

Events and Stuff South-West charitable trust - Credit: Events and Stuff South-West charitable trust

Trustee Ian Coulton said: "Currently we have no runners for the virtual race and we are looking for people who would be keen to run for the charity!

"It will be a great occasion to be part of the biggest marathon in the world, where 100,000 runners will be competing on the same day - 50,000 actual runners and 50,000 virtual runners."

Events and Stuff South-West raises its money primarily by putting on events throughout the year, and is well known for its annual charity gala dinner where top entertainers such as Doctor and the Medics, Bobby Davro, Bad Manners, Gary Delaney and the Sweet have all been headline acts.

Like all charities, the trust has been hit because they have not been able to organise any events due to the pandemic.

The deadline for entries for the virtual marathon is September 16. Anyone interested can email Ian on eventsandstuffsouthwest@hotmail.com or call 07920 421 285.