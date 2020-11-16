Bass by Matthew Forrester skipper of Silver Halo Bass by Matthew Forrester skipper of Silver Halo

Both Reef Dellar and Brooke-Marie Reynolds fished early night sessions over the weekend around Torbay and got among the whiting that are all around our coast at the moment.

Shay Upham from Brixham fished the Dart estuary searching for thornbsack rays and found a beautiful 8lb 8oz fish. James Swaffiels of South Devon Crab Cart Bait took a trip to the east and found codling using his own bait. John Davies fished the same area also finding codling.

Honiton Sea Angling Club members have been out and about with rays and codling featuring high in their catches. Catches in East Devon this week have featured mainly dogfish, congers, whiting and bass.

With a couple of quieter days this week Matt Forrester took his boat Silver Halo out from Torquay with just one angler on board to comply with the latest Covid-19 rules. John Davies had a good day aboard catching good numbers of bass and pollack to 7lbs.

Reef Dellar with a whiting Reef Dellar with a whiting

Skipper Matt also managed to get among the fish. Both anglers fished with Sidewinder lures and Slow Pitched jigs all day with the Sidewinder Odin in silver and black and the Maxel Bumblebee in red and gold being the most successful.

Coarse fisheries remain open with some restrictions in place.

Luccombes at Exminster and Upham Farm are both worth a visit as is Newbarn Farm in Paignton which continues to fish well in the mild weather. The new kitchen is almost finished at Newbarn which will be suppling hot snacks along with a great range of tackle and bait.

Websites and Facebook pages are worth a look before you go to see what restrictions are in place.

Brooke-Marie Reynolds with a whiting Brooke-Marie Reynolds with a whiting

Newton Abbot Fishing Association waters are still fishing well. Aaron Smith landed four carp in excess of 20lbs from Dores Pond and fishing partners Fred Stone and Neil Down had three up to 22lbs.

South West Lakes Trust remind us that their waters are open until December 24. Day tickets must be booked in advance via their website, boats are also available and must also be pre booked.

Kennick is still being stocked on a weekly basis with some quality fish with Alan Riddell having a good day and catching on an Al’s Red Devil, a Daiwl Bach variation.

With mild weather forecast and fishing allowed under the latest Covid rules, I hope you all enjoy your fishing. Tackle shops are still open for bait, please phone first.

Bass by David Foyle aboard Silver Halo Bass by David Foyle aboard Silver Halo

Send your reports and pictures to johnsherlockfish@gmail.com

Tight lines and stay safe.

James Swaffield with a codling James Swaffield with a codling