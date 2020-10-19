A John Dory caught aboard Anglo Dawn A John Dory caught aboard Anglo Dawn

Mark Halson and his partner Beki Spiller visited Brixham Breakwater for a night trip and were rewarded with a double figure bull huss falling to the rod of Beki.

Gareth Dellar took his sons, 10-year-old Harry and Reef, five, to Berry Head where they found small ballan wrasse and pollack obliging. Harry also managed a small conger eel.

Blackpool Sands was the chosen venue for Jez Bowen and Graham Jordan for a night session where they found bull huss and Bass in a feeding mood.

Exeter angler Pete Gregory had a charter trip cancelled due to the continuing storms and finding himself with a surplus of ragworm bait took the hike to Hopes Nose with his LRF gear, landing more than 70 small wrasse of varying species and small pollack.

Colin Searles winner of the silly rod competition on Pegasus with a 12lb 10oz undulate ray Colin Searles winner of the silly rod competition on Pegasus with a 12lb 10oz undulate ray

The socially distanced Dartmouth Fishing Festival took place for three days from October 3 with the winner and overall best specimen going to Paul Tocknell with a superb bass of 10lbs 10oz. Other notable fish were a bass of 8lbs 3oz to Arran Tocknell, a bull huss of 12lbs 9oz to Keith Nathan, 10lb 13oz spurdog to Tim Bird and a blonde ray of 26lb 10z to Steve Underwood.

Anglo Dawn found a small window in the weather and many anglers on board found the John Dory in a feeding mood, taking white or Candy King Sidewinder lures.

Further afield, Pegasus charters out of Lyme Regis found undulate rays, bull huss and tope all feeding on the offshore reefs.

Saturday was the date of the annual silly rod competition aboard Pegasus, where all anglers fish with a supplied children’s rod and reel for the biggest fish and most species. Colin Searles took both prizes, his biggest fish being a 12lb 10oz undulate ray.

Beki Spillar with a bull huss from Brixham Breakwater Beki Spillar with a bull huss from Brixham Breakwater

Several other double figure fish were landed, all on 5lb breaking strain line, no mean feat. This competition is always great fun and perhaps a local charter skipper might like to organise one for next year.

Last weekend should have seen the annual Torbay Shield inter club competition at Seaton. Unfortunately, this was another casualty of Covid.

However Honiton SAC and Sidmouth SAC held a five-man, two-boat competition fishing out of Beer. They fished in a fresh northwesterly wind finding plenty of bream, congers, wrasse and whiting among others. Honiton SAC reigned supreme on this occasion.

With many of the summer species still being caught, the prospects look great for the next few weeks.

A happy Reef Dellar with a ballan wrasse A happy Reef Dellar with a ballan wrasse

There will be a silly rod open shore competition in Lyme Regis on Sunday, November 29. It is a species competition and entry is £15 and will include the rod and reel. Full details from Darren Herbert of The Tackle Box in Lyme Regis on 01297 443373.

The carp fishing has slowed a little with the cooler weather but perseverance pays off as Newbarn Farm regular Bob Wooster from Paignton showed with a fine mirror carp of 26lbs, the successful method being ledgered cell boilies.

Tight lines and stay safe.