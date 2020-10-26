Sam Jones with a bass Sam Jones with a bass

Nathan Bodley, previously featured catching sea fish, took the trip to Chew Valley Lake at Bristol searching for pike and was rewarded with a fine specimen of 29lbs. Caught on a suspended herring bait, it took a good ten minutes to land after a spirited fight.

Sam Jones took a trip to a local estuary and was rewarded for his efforts with a fine bass caught on King Ragworm. Plenty of Bass are being caught around our coast at the moment, Tony White is still catching them on lures.

Kennick Reservoir was recently stocked ahead of the Peninsula Classic open competition which was won by Andy Gooding with five Rainbows for 10lbs 5oz, the prize being a season ticket for Kennick worth £450.

John Huckings and Darren Penfold took the next two places with four fish each. Top junior was Jake Heale.

Jacob Cheekobs Hayman with a mullet Jacob Cheekobs Hayman with a mullet

The fish appeared all over the reservoir. In total, 16 anglers landed 41 trout with any fly coloured black and green being the most productive.

Newbarn Farm is still producing carp with the pick of the fish this week being a 22lbs mirror carp for Dennis Brookes. Ken Wheeler fished the Specimen Lake for the silver fish and had a net of about 60 fish including some superb roach.

It’s been another quiet week on the boats although Matt Forrester took a party on Silver Halo out on a shark trip, the shark were elusive but they had an accidental catch of a bluefin tuna estimated at about 280lbs which was quickly released at the side of the boat.

Honiton Sea Angling Club members managed to get afloat on Sunday fishing aboard Sambi and Orca out of Beer in East Devon. They found plenty of pollack, gurnard, bull huss, scad, mackerel, black bream and rays with the best of the fish being a 12lbs 8oz undulate ray for Steve Butler and a red gurnard of 1lb 9oz to Alan Deacon.

Jacob Cheekobs Hayman with his bass Jacob Cheekobs Hayman with his bass

The sea fishing prospects are excellent for the near future with the water temperature still fairly high keeping the summer species inshore and reports coming in of whiting now being caught.

Tight Lines and stay safe.