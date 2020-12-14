Jack from Honiton SAC with a conger eel Jack from Honiton SAC with a conger eel

The pole seemed the best method with sweetcorn for bait although some fish were caught on the waggler with pellet.

The next match is on Saturday, December 19.

Torbay has been fairly quiet for the shore angler this week with the notable fish being a 12lbs bull huss falling to the rod of Chris Locke fishing on Brixham Breakwater.

Graham Joiner took his family to Princess Pier where they landed in excess of 30 mackerel, his young daughter Isobel catching her first mackerel and his partner Stephanie Ambrose also getting among the action.

Whiting are still around in good numbers with Chris Wagstaff finding a good sized fish and Honiton SAC member Nick Fox with the whiting of the week - a superb specimen of 2lbs 5oz.

These fish were taken from shingle beaches to the east, also in the same area Ken Gardner landed a double figure blonde ray.

Sidmouth SAC member Steve Butler found the small-eyed rays in a feeding mood.

Gareth Dellar headed to East Portlemouth with his young son Reef, who caught his first flounder on ragworm. What a good angler he is turning into!

Luke Edmonds visited the Tamar this week and found the bass in a feeding mood, all were returned in line with the latest regulations.

Both Sidmouth and Honiton Angling Clubs got afloat out of Beer this week finding plenty of whiting, pout, cuckoo wrasse and pollack.

The best pollack falling to the rod of Andy Bonning, a reef caught fish of 9lbs 8oz, young Jack from Honiton SAC also has a tussle with a feisty conger.

Peter Yates from Lyme Regis fishing aboard Blue Turtle in a club competition, found an undulate ray of 15lbs. He was using a green and red hook-up baited with mackerel.

December 27 sees the Three River Flounder competition - the Mike Johnson friendly open - with a £10 entry, to be pre-paid.

This is a good chance to blow the cobwebs away after Christmas, catch some fish and win some cash. Full details from Mike Johnson on 07703 382284.

If there are any match organisers who would like to advertise the match or any clubs with any reports they would like published, please get in touch at johnsherlockfish@gmail.com

Tight Lines and stay safe.