Anthony Hopkins with a bull huss from Hope's Nose Anthony Hopkins with a bull huss from Hope's Nose

Autumn is a truly magical time in the fisherman’s year, as the leaves change colour and start to fall so the carp start to feed up to take them through the winter and the predators such as the perch and pike turn into voracious feeders.

In the sea, the summer species can still be found while the hardy anglers search further afield for the most prized of fish, the cod.

Newbarn Farm is still producing carp in good numbers with brothers Jordan and Dan Hezeldine both finding fish. Jordan fished ledgered maggots for his and Dan float fished dog biscuits to get the fish in a feeding mood.

Other anglers have been finding good fish on boilies with the favoured flavours this week being either white chocolate or krill.

Alan Riddell with his prize in the Snowbee Top Rod at Kennick Alan Riddell with his prize in the Snowbee Top Rod at Kennick

Team Jinx from Exeter visited Spring Ponds for a competition and on a cold day managed to get the fish feeding. The winner being Steve Barrell with a total weight of 66lbs 14oz, he was fishing peg 13.

Martin Phillips and Steve Hayman brought up the next two places with Steve having three Perch over 2lbs in his net.

The fishing is now expected to slow up here and low oil pellets, sweetcorn and maggots should now be the go to baits.

The boats have had another quiet week with the blustery conditions but Matt Forrester with his boat Silver Halo did manage to find a window in the weather and found the bass to be in a feeding mood.

Tony White with a 6lb bass Tony White with a 6lb bass

Shore anglers have fared little better with Totnes lure specialist Tony White trying a couple of different venues and found both mackerel and bass to 6lbs on a Savage Gear Sandeel lure.

Local angler Alex Stevens, who has been fishing our coastline for around 40 years, fished a rock mark in the Bay and was rewarded with a small bull huss.

Luke Edmonds fished another night session at a rock mark finding small congers and bull huss in a feeding mood. Anthony Hocking also fished a night session finding the huss and congers at Hope’s Nose.

Brian Ivey took his 11-year-old son Steven to the mighty Chesil Beach where he caught his first bass.

Dan Hazeldine landed a carp at Newbarn Farm Dan Hazeldine landed a carp at Newbarn Farm

Kennick Flyfishers fished round nine of their Snowbee Top Rod competition at Kennick Reserveoir from the bank in a blustery north-west wind which made conditions difficult with 11 anglers catching just four fish. Alan Riddell of Nerwton Abbot took the honours with one fish weighing in at 2lbs 5oz. The only other anglers catching were Mike Steer, Andy Gooding and Darren Penfold.

Tight Lines and stay safe.

Steve Barrell, the winner at Spring Ponds Steve Barrell, the winner at Spring Ponds

Alex Stevens with a bull huss Alex Stevens with a bull huss