Lewis Newby landed a 12lb huss Lewis Newby landed a 12lb huss

Night fishing seems to have produced the goods this week, Luke Edmonds fishing with his partner found plenty of small bass and dogfish, Tom Stebbens fished the north coast and found the spotted rays in a feeding mood. Fishing with a partner, they had ten rays as well as congers, whiting and a single cod.

Lewes Newby landed a new personal best bull huss weighing in at 12lbs - a cracking fish from the shore at Slapton.

Fishing in daylight with his familly, young Ethan Hammond landed a 2lbs golden grey mullet on ragworm from Blackpool Sands with his younger brother getting among the garfish. Fishing with their father, they also got among some small congers and a smoothhound.

The storms have again hampered boat fishing.

Steve Barrell with the 104lbs 6oz winning weight from Spring Ponds Steve Barrell with the 104lbs 6oz winning weight from Spring Ponds

Matt Forrester found a small window in the weather and took his boat Silver Halo out on the wrecks, the pick of the fish being a 6lbs 8oz bass falling to Steve Richardson, who was fishing with a live scad for bait.

Nick Williams, fishing from a private boat, found the blonde rays in a feeding mood and caught several good-sized fish.

Spring Ponds held their latest Saturday match last week and was won with a new record winning weight of 104lbs 6oz by Steve Barrell with Alfie Dyke taking second with 58lbs 9oz and Jason Fay in third.

A quieter week at Newbarn Farm with the fish being a little harder to find in the cooler weather, perseverance paid off with the regulars getting among the fish with various boillies being the favoured method.

Nick Williams landed a blonde ray Nick Williams landed a blonde ray

Summer Skelly, aged ten and the daughter of fishery manager Matt, fished with her father using a prototype house boilie and landed a fine mirror Ccrp of 16lbs.

