Newbarn Farm is still giving good fish including double figure carp to regular anglers Bob Wooster and Steve Brettle.

Fish are still being taken on boilies and surfaced fish baits, Cell boilies being the most successful.

The onsite tackle shop continues to expand and will shortly be stocking sea fishing tackle as well as a range of fresh and frozen baits. They can be contacted on 07854 083690 during normal opening hours.

Ken Wheeler, another Newbarn regular, tried his hand at Spring Ponds and was rewarded with a very large perch, tipping the scales at 4lbs.

I fished the smaller match pond at Newbarn catching several carp to 8½lbs and a surprise small crucian carp.

Newton Abbot Fishing Association fished the all-nighter final with a top weight of 65lbs to Mark Cousins on Island Pond.

The junior section held a match on Wapperwell Pond with Robbie Maddacott, of Abbotskerswell, taking the honours with a weight of 7lbs. Dave Rendell had the fish of the week with a common carp of 28lbs 4oz.

Shore anglers seem to have had a quieter week although mackerel and garfish are still showing in the calmer weather.

Bass are still prolific and are the target species for many with fish up to 6½lbs to Scott Harris of Dawlish.

Marie Bain from Brixham fished the beach at Dawlish and using a three-hook flapper baited with fresh lugworm, found several bass in the surf.

Tom Stebbens, fishing well into the night, found spotted and smalleyed rays in a feeding mood.

The charter boat Anglo Dawn from Salcombe found a window in the weather and was rewarded with plaice, rays and a John Dory.

A little further afield, Pegasus Charters fom Lyme Regis are finding the species fishing excellent inshore with some cracking undulate rays for those persisting with larger baits.

Small boat angler Nick Williams found a new mark to try and was rewarded with 11 species including a fine double figure bull huss.

The Dartmouth Fishing Festival is still planning to go ahead this year with extra safety measures in place due to the pandemic, trophies will not be handed out and all prizes will be cash. Further Information and updates can be found on their website.

Tight lines and stay safe.