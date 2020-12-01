Spring Ponds regular Stuart with a 6lbs mirror carp Spring Ponds regular Stuart with a 6lbs mirror carp

Richard Kenton Green fished from his kayak in Start Bay searching for plaice, using a 12lb class rod and squid strip for bait - and found himself battling for 25 minutes with another blonde ray which tipped the scales at 18lbs 8oz.

For the shore angler, there are plenty of fish to be found both for the travelling angler and those wishing to stay closer to home.

Around Torbay there are plenty of whiting and dogfish being caught although the larger whiting are being found off the steeper shingle beaches to the east and west.

Lib Daymond caught her first dogfish this week. It’s good to see the ladies getting out and catching. Dogfish were also caught by Keoni Mole and Jack Marler.

Those travelling a little further found some cracking fish with the best flounder of the winter so far coming to the rod of Jack Bro fishing the Tamar.

The bass are still being caught with Hamish Johnson finding them using whole squid for bait. Josh white had a session on the small eyed rays landing them up to 8lbs 3oz.

Paul Flavel fished the South Hams and also found small eyed rays up to 6lb 12 oz using bluey and squid wraps.

Honiton SAC members have had a great week with Jud and James travelling north and finding the thornback rays in a feeding mood.

The coarse fisheries have been a bit quieter this week with a few carp coming out at Newbarn Farm. Spring Ponds at Rocombe had regular angler Stuart fish, where he landed in excess of 15 carp to 6lbs and reported catching several large perch over 3lbs including one which tipped the scales at 4lbs.

Torbay tackle shop Hookz On Line has now moved to Beacon Quay with a new telephone number, 01803 297870, and is open for on-line and click and collect orders.

Starting in January we will be running a fish of the month competition having secured sponsorship from Sidewinder Lures and Newbarn Farm for the prizes. The rules have yet to be finalised so keep looking at this column for the full details which will follow soon.

Tight lines and stay safe.

