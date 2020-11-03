Reef Dellar with a ballan wrasse from Hope's Nose Reef Dellar with a ballan wrasse from Hope's Nose

I was invited on a species day fishing aboard Michael Webber Griffith’s Teddie Boy out of Minehead on the North Somerset coast.

Some 12 species were caught including a late tope to Pete Gregory from Exeter and smoothounds. Silver Halo, out of Torquay, found the same window in the weather and found plenty of bass and pollack taking slow-pitched jigs and sidewinder lures.

Tom Stebbens travelled to the Bristol Channel for another night shore fishing trip and was rewarded with plenty of spotted rays, all caught on pulley pennel rigs baited with squid.

Gareth Dellar took the hike down to Hope’s Nose with his sons and was rewarded with plenty of small corkwing and ballan wrasse.

Alan Riddel with a 5lb 6oz rainbow trout Alan Riddel with a 5lb 6oz rainbow trout

Kev Madeley fished a Chesil Beach with Chris Locke, both caught bass with Chris taking the honours with a fine 11lb fish caught on a mackerel bait.

Reports are coming in of plenty of whiting being caught after dark off our beaches which are giving non-stop action. Unfortunately, at the moment they all seem to be on the small size. Deeper water marks should produce the larger specimens. Bass are still showing in our estuaries and rock marks with lure anglers doing very well.

Kennick Flyfishers fished round ten of the Snowbee Top Rod competition at Wimbleball Reservoir on Exmoor. Twenty anglers fished, catching 40 rainbow trout in a chilly, gusty South West wind.

The winner was Darren Penfold, of Liverton, with five fish weighing in at 17lbs, John Hearn took second spot with Andy Watson close behind.

Junior Alex Venn with a 5lb 2oz rainbow trout Junior Alex Venn with a 5lb 2oz rainbow trout

Best junior was Alex Venn, he only caught one fish but it weighed a very healthy 5lbs 2oz. He was beaten to the best fish of the day by Newton Abbot’s Alan Riddell with a fish of 5lbs 6oz. Fish were caught all around the lake, taking lures stripped at speed on intermediate lines.

If anyone fancies giving fly fishing a try, there are ‘learn to fly fish’ days first at Burrator Reservoir on November 7 and Sibblyback Resevoir on November 21 at a cost of £35. For details and a registration form, call Tony Hearn on 07891 480343.

Tight lines and stay safe.

Tom Stebbens with spotted rays Tom Stebbens with spotted rays

Pete Gregory with a tope from Teddie Boy Pete Gregory with a tope from Teddie Boy