Whiting are an obliging fish and anglers have been searching out this delicate fleshed fish for the table and catching them to a good size and in huge numbers.

They can be caught from all venues around the South Devon coast and take variety of baits making them a good target for anglers of all ages and abilities.

Those anglers searching for bigger fish have also struck lucky this week with plenty of bull huss being found from both rock marks and open beaches.

Michael Potter landed two with his best tipping the scales at 12lbs 9oz, Luke Attwood had another double figure fish at 10lbs 8oz. This was his first huss, and caught on a bluey and squid cocktail.

Tom Stebbens fishing a night session also found them into double figures.

Some have travelled in search of rays with Saleem Ali, fishing two sessions, finding them to just under 10lbs.

George Drew from Budleigh Salterton took the trip to Minehead and landed a small eyed ray of 5lbs 2oz on frozen sand eel.

Kev Madeley fished the mighty Chesil Beach in search of bass and cod using squid and black lug wraps, the target fish were not found but dogfish, whiting, pouting and small congers put a bend in his rods.

A couple of huge pouting have been found this week with Sean Finning finding a fish of 2lbs and Paul Munday from Honiton SAC landing a superb fish of 2lbs 8oz.

Reports are coming in of a few flounders showing from the local estuaries, it should be worth targeting these now as well.

Newbarn Farm has produced good fish again this week with some settled temperatures putting the fish in a feeding mood.

The pick of the week being a fine mirror carp of 24lbs 4oz coming to the rod of fishery manager Matt Skelly who fished a short session.

Connor House, on leave from the army, fished with his father and landed another mirror carp which tipped the scales at 20lb.

Alan Riddell socially distance fished Kennick Reservoir with his regular fishing partner Tom Hendy and on a beautiful autumn day had six fish to the boat.

This is a great time to be out with the fishing tackle, tight lines and stay safe.