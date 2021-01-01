Nelson surgery on injured knee

Published: 4:19 PM January 1, 2021

Injury-hit Torquay United striker Andrew Nelson has undergone surgery to overcome the knee problem which has stopped him making a competitive appearance since his summer move from Dundee.

And young Gulls pros Olaf Koszela and Louie Slough are both returning to the Plainmoor squad after Covid-restricted spells on loan at Southern League Dorchester Town.

Former Sunderland, Falkirk, Darlington and Dundee forward Nelson, 23, jarred his knee badly in United’s first pre-season friendly against Hemel Hempstead Town, and all attempts to get over the injury have failed so far.

Manager Gary Johnson explained: “Two bones collided in the impact, but his knee has been so swollen, either after the first injury or whenever he has tried to train since then, that it was hard for scans to pick up exactly what the problem in there was.

“We know now that a small slither of bone came away, and that’s had to come out, but also the impact left a small dent in one of the bones, and that’s also had to be repaired.

“It’s been a very frustrating time for him, but at least there’s hopefully an end in sight now.”

Striker Koszela and centre-back Slough have not been able to play as many games as planned at Dorchester, where former Torquay stalwarts Robbie Herrera and Kevin Hodges are now manager and assistant, because of virus interruptions.

Johnson said: “We’ve seen a fair bit of them over the last couple of months, but it will be good to have them back with us full time next week.”



