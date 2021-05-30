News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Gulls move on to the play-offs

Dave Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 30, 2021   
Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the National League Match between Altri

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the National League Match between Altrincham and Torquay United at The J Davidson Stadium, Altrincham on May 29th - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Manager Gary Johnson wasted little time, after Torquay United's last-day 0-0 draw at Altrincham, in pointing the Gulls straight towards the National League Play-Offs and a Semi-Final against Notts County or Chesterfield at Plainmoor in a fortnight's time (June 12). 

United, with centre-back Kyle Cameron at centre-forward, had enough possession and chances, especially in the second half, to have rounded off a memorable campaign with another victory. 

But they had to settle for a point which leaves them on a run of W10 D5 L1 from their last 16 matches. 

"I've just told the lads 'Well Done' on a great season and finishing second, but we've got to draw a line under that now, enjoy it for a while and then put all our concentration and effort into getting a team ready to beat Notts County or Chesterfield," said Johnson. 

"The positive of today was a clean sheet, and we kept our run going. 

"I would have liked us to put away more of the opportunities that we created, but our shooting wasn't as clinical as it should have been." 

Johnson revealed that midfielder Jake Andrews, who had also been booked, was ill at half-time, which prompted his replacement. 

And of his decision to play Cameron up front, the Gulls' boss added: "I felt in the last couple of games that we didn't really have a presence up front. 

"It's not new to Kyle, because he played there as a youngster at Newcastle United and we often put him up there in training. 

"He may not have been Roy of the Rovers, but he had a good run at it for about 75 minutes, which will have done him good. 

"And even if he didn't always win the header, he put the defenders under pressure and we picked up the second balls. 

"It's something that we can think about for the future." 

