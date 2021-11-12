All the action from South Devon Football League

Watts Blake Bearne increased the pressure on the top two by beating leaders Buckfastleigh Rangers in their TCS SDFL Premier Division clash last Saturday.

Goals from Cam Gill, Jakeb Heywood-Cann, Lee Pascoe and Lewis Perring helped the Claymen to a 4-2 home win over Rangers, who responded with goals from Tom Moody and Steven Sutton.

Second-placed Brixham were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Ivybridge Town Reserves. Luke Manuell found the net for the Fishermen with the Ivies' goal coming from Sam Stevens.

East Allington United and The Windmill also fought out a 1-1 draw at Poole Lane, Fred Massey and Rhys Walton trading goals.

Meadowbrook Athletic celebrated their first win in three with a narrow win at Newton Abbot '66. Adam Biggs struck twice for the visitors and Alan Hamlet contributed a goal. Cory Brennan and substitute Callum Foskett were on target for the hosts.

Cally Riley-Lowe scored a hat-trick as Galmpton United enjoyed their first away win of the season, beating Barton Athletic 8-2. Callum Nightingale scored twice for the Greens and there were further goals from Will Baker, Robbie Bowker and sub Andrew White.

Attention switches to the Herald Cup next Saturday with the resurrection of the prestigious knockout competition following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

WBB will fancy their chances of progression as they welcome Barton to Abbrook Park while Meadowbrook should feel confident of knocking out Dittisham United at the Dorothy Elmhirst. Elburton Villa Reserves are away at Division One side Kingskerswell and Chelston and would also be fancied to make it through.

Ivybridge Town Reserves face a tough home test against Beesands Rovers while East Allington United travel to Chuley Road to face Newton Abbot Spurs Thirds from Division Two.

Waldon Athletic will host Division Three side Brixham Town as leaders of Division One following their 4-1 victory at Upton Athletic on Saturday. Lewis Eaton and Josh Clarke gave the Clarets a two goal lead at the break and second half goals from Joseph Whitehead and Eaton again secured the victory. Bart Karkau netted for Upton.

Kingsteignton Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw at Chudleigh Athletic Reserves. Matthew Williams found the net for Chudleigh with Chris Barnett on target for the Rams.

Ashburton complete the top three after coming out on top of a 14-goal thriller at Paignton Villa.

Ben Goble led the goal scoring with a hat-trick for the Ashes and there were doubles from Damien Francis-Furnivall and Jack White. Tom Arnold and Nick Skinner also hit the back of the net for the visitors. Tom Parvin doubled up for Villa with Richard Malone, Graham Mercieca and substitute Jamie Ford adding their names to the score-sheet.

Ashburton's next test is away to fellow Division One outfit Paignton Saints Reserves in the Herald Cup. Saints were held to a goalless draw at Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves in their league game on Saturday.

Beesands go into their Herald Cup tie at Ivybridge Reserves on the back of a 3-1 triumph at Harbertonford. Bradley Williams scored a brace and Jed Tucker also notched. Zachary McLean came off the bench to put away Fords' consolation.

Daniel Langford boosted his goals tally by another five as Division Two leaders Ilsington Villa scored ten without reply against visiting Dittisham. Matt Warman contributed two goals with the other supplied by Jamie Beer, Jack Langford and Ryan Wills.

Torquay Town opened up a four-point gap against third-placed Babbacombe Corinthians by beating them 4-1 at Barton Cricket Club. Simon Ross grabbed a hat-trick with Curtis Booth also scoring for Town.

Brixham Town continue to lead the way in Division Three but made hard work of their win at Bishopsteignton United. Dalton Sanders finally broke the deadlock with the only goal of the game.

Watts Blake Bearne Reserves continue to pile on the pressure with another win, this time away at Paignton Saints Thirds. Daniel Hagan, Samuel Pearce and sub Connor Rowles scored in a 3-0 victory - one of five Division Three games to finish with that scoreline!

Another was at Kingsbridge and Kellaton United where Jordan Pidwell scored twice and Keran Fletcher once for visiting Newton Abbot '66 Reserves who stay third.

Liam Payne found the net four times for Division Four leaders Bovey Tracey Reserves as they demolished Barton Athletic Thirds 12-1. The Moorlanders have now scored more than twice as many goals as their closest rivals Waldon Athletic Reserves.

Waldon are yet to drop a point though and Shane Essen's hat-trick on Saturday helped them to an eighth league win as they beat Watcombe Wanderers Thirds 6-0. Paul Christie also scored a hat-trick as third-placed Brixham Town Reserves narrowly beat South Brent 3-2.

Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police Development v Newton Rovers - Credit: Al MacPhee/Miracle PR



