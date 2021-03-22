Alan Slough sadly passes away

Published: 6:55 PM March 22, 2021

He may never have played for Torquay United, more's the pity, but the club is rightly mourning the loss of former Gulls coach Alan Slough, who has died at the age of 73 after suffering from Parkinson's Disease for many years.

United fans from the 1980s knew very well what they had missed, because Slough was an outstanding midfield player for his hometown club Luton Town, Fulham, Peterborough United and Millwall.

It was his boyhood friend Bruce Rioch, United's player-manager and later manager, who persuaded him to move to Torquay and become his coach in 1981.

Rioch said: "Alan and myself go back to our school days and then together as players at Luton Town.

"He was talented at several sports, also a very good person and his passing is a sad loss."

Slough was 34 when he joined Torquay, had scored 61 goals in 609 appearances, including several promotions and an FA Cup Final appearance for Fulham in 1975, and he was still good enough to impress United players in training sessions.

He proved it by playing for Barnstaple Town, Minehead, Weymouth and Yeovil Town and captained the local Christians In Sport team well into his 40s, when he was running his own coaching school.

Current Gulls manager Gary Johnson said: "Alan was a real hero of mine - I grew up watching that great Fulham side with him, Bobby Moore, George Best and Alan Mullery and I was in the Fulham end at the Cup Final against West Ham (0-2).

"We are all very sad to hear the news, especially as his grandson Louie is a young player with us."

Alan's wife Anne cared for him during his long illness, and he also leaves a large extended family, many of them as talented at sports as he was.