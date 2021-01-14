Adam Randell loan extension at Torquay United

Published: 7:07 PM January 14, 2021

GOAL! Adam Randell scores to equalise during the match between Bromley and Torquay United at Hayes Lane, Bromley today (Saturday, October 10). Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

A new long-term contract is being prepared for promising midfielder Adam Randell after the confirmation that Plymouth Argyle have agreed to him staying on loan at Torquay United for the rest of the season.

Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe says that he will offer Randell a new deal shortly, but he’s happy for the Home Park Academy graduate to keep helping the Gulls in their National League promotion bid.

Lowe had hinted recently that Randell, 20, who has made 16 appearances for Torquay so far, would stay at Plainmoor, but the confirmation is a real boost for ‘delighted’ United boss Gary Johnson.

“Adam has got a bright future,” he said. “We are very pleased with his efforts, and we hope he’s part of a potentially successful season for the club.”

A similar loan extension is also expected to be announced for defender Sam Sherring, who has been a regular in United’s defence since joining from AFC Bournemouth at the start of the season.