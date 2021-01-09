Randell loan set for an extension

Published: 7:00 PM January 9, 2021

James Horsfield of Wrexham battles for the ball with Adam Randell of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Wrexham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 5th Dec 2020 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Plymouth Argyle have given a strong indication that their promising midfielder Adam Randell will be allowed to stay on loan at Torquay United until the end of the season.

And there is a good chance that defender Sam Sherring will also extend his own loan at Plainmoor from AFC Bournemouth to the end of the campaign.

Both players are coming to the end of their current agreements, and there was some concern among Gulls fans that Plymouth might recall Randell, 20, who has made 16 appearances and scored one spectacular goal at Bromley (2-1).

But Lowe said: “Gary Johnson is absolutely over the moon with him, and we are.

“We will follow these discussions up in the next few days, but there is every chance that Adam will stay there.

“We know that Adam has got a big future at the football club with us, as well as a future at Torquay at the moment.”

Meanwhile, there have been no fresh developments on the new loan which United are reported to have agreed with Crystal Palace for their 19-year-old centre-forward Rob Street.

The story surfaced in South London several days ago and has not been denied at either end, but Torquay, whose next National League game at home to Solihull Moors on Tuesday has been postponed a second time because of Covid-19 issues at the Midlands club, yet to confirm the move.