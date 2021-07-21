Nemane to Notts

Published: 7:16 AM July 21, 2021

Aaron Nemane of Torquay United during the Vanarama National League match between Barnet and Torquay United at The Hive Stadium, Canons Park, London on Saturday 30th January 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Winger Aaron Nemane has become the fifth Torquay United player to turn down a new contract this summer and the second to sign for National League rivals Notts County.

The Gulls will receive a 'compensation' fee for Nemane, 23, who joins ex-United team-mate Kyle Cameron at Meadow Lane with a two-year contract.

Lucas Covolan (Port Vale), fellow goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald (free agent) and Ben Whitfield (Stockport County) have also opted to leave Plainmoor, while manager Gary Johnson - he has completed seven new signings this week - also released ten more players.

Former Manchester City starlet Nemane had spells with Glasgow Rangers and in Belgium before joining United in December 2019 - he went on to make 32 appearances and score four goals, although he was injured from February onwards last season.

Johnson said: "There was more work we wanted to do with Aaron, but he wanted to go. It's disappointing, but the clubs have agreed compensation and we wish him good luck."

United and Notts, for whom defender Cameron was captain in a friendly win at Coalville Town at the weekend, meet in the second game of next season at Meadow Lane (Aug 28).

United open their own pre-season programme at Poole Town this Saturday (3pm).