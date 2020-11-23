Nemane has looked one of United’s most improved players this season - they will travel to FC Halifax Town still as National League leaders on Saturday.

Johnson has also revealed that the 22-year-old forward is among the fastest in the country!

“We track all the data of our lads and compare it with other players right up to the Premier League,” said Johnson.

“Kyle Walker is rated as the fastest in the Premier League. There are four or five others within a split second of him, and so is Aaron.

“So we know he’s quick.“

Nemane had spells on loan with Glasgow Rangers and at clubs in Holland and Belgium before being released by City in 2019.

He was still a free agent when United signed him midway through last season, and he had made only ten appearances when Johnson extended his contract.

“Aaron came back this season very fit, which has been important for him. Even then I could have left him out a couple of times, but I knew that he’s got a real game in there.

“We just had to bring it out of him.

“He was doing loads of work before, but now he’s going past defenders with more confidence and an end product.

“Aaron and Ben Whitfield on the left put in big yardage – it’s nearly all fast stuff – and they’re making goals as well as scoring them.

United don’t play at home again until December 5 against Wrexham, now owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

United’s game against Dagenham & Redbridge at Plainmoor, postponed from November 28 because the Daggers are still in the FA Cup, has been rearranged for Tuesday, December 15 (7pm).

Midfielder Armani Little has picked up a pelvic injury which kept him out of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Boreham Wood, with Johnson stressing: “He’s been doing a lot of work on heavy pitches, so we’re being extra careful with him.“