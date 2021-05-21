Downes in the dark

Published: 11:51 AM May 21, 2021

Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United during a Torquay United training session at Seale Hayne training ground near Newton Abbot, Devon, May 20 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Assistant manager Aaron Downes is still waiting to hear whether his 'sending off' at Stockport County last weekend will see him banned from the touchline as Torquay United try to boost their National League promotion bid at home to Barnet this Saturday.

Downes was dismissed by Durham referee Andrew Kitchen in the first half of the 2-2 draw at Edgeley Park last Sunday, for his protests at a series of on-field decisions.

The former Aussie defender, who was 36 the day before that match, went in to see the officials after the game, and manager Gary Johnson reports: "We're still waiting to hear what the referee said in his report.

"When that comes through, Aaron will have a chance to appeal if he wants to.

"We're hoping it will mean he's on the touchline for the Barnet game, but we just don't know yet."