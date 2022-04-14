1,000 free Torquay United tickets snapped up

All the 1,000 free tickets which Torquay United have made available to local sports clubs and teams for Easter Monday's home game against Eastleigh have now been snapped up.

The offer is part of the Gulls' latest Community Day venture, with the 'new' fans being accommodated on the Wollens Stand terrace at the Babbacombe End of the ground.

Visiting Eastleigh supporters will be sitting in the usual Away section of the Bristows Bench grandstand.

United have already opened a 'waiting list' for Community tickets, and are asking any of those groups to report any 'returned' tickets so that they can be reallocated.

The move is sure to guarantee another 3,000-plus gate as Gary Johnson's in-form side - they are away to Woking on Good Friday - continuing their late push for the National League Play-Offs.

Meanwhile, in local football Kingsteignton Athletic will meet The Windmill in the Herald Cup Final (May 20) after they beat Ilsington Villa 3-1 in the second semi-final at Newton Abbot Recreation Ground on Wednesday night.

SDL Second Division side Ilsington had knocked out Premier Division leaders Brixham AFC Reserves on the way to their first Herald semi for 40 years, and they hit the bar through Dan Langford in a lively opening.

But First Division Kingsteignton, stronger and more experienced, took a 2-0 lead through a Mark Voisey header and a Sam Barnes shot.

Villa pulled a goal back just before half-time through Matt Warman.

But after their goalkeeper Connor Gibson saved a twice-taken Voisey penalty, Lewis Plackett hit Kingsteignton's clincher ten minutes from time, sending them through to their third final of the season.