Your chance to help shape new Rock Walk lighting artworks

Published: 12:00 AM April 15, 2021 Updated: 4:59 PM April 16, 2021

Lighting designer Michael Grubb Studio will be collaborating with students from South Devon College to deliver the Lightplay project. - Credit: Torbay Council

Torbay Council would like to hear residents' thoughts and ideas to contribute to the designs for new lighting artworks for Royal Terrace Gardens.

It was announced in October 2020 that Torquay will receive a significant investment of £21.9 million from the Government’s Towns Fund.

This is one of three projects being delivered immediately using accelerated funding of £750,000 as part of the first phase of the Town Investment Plan to enhance areas of key public realm within Torquay.

The installation of more creative lighting will encourage more people to connect with the seafront all year round, as well as offering a boost to the night-time economy.

Ginkgo Projects, on behalf of Torbay Council and working with Torbay Culture has developed the idea of Lightplay as an interactive and playable creative lighting enhancement for Royal Terrace Gardens, also known as Rock Walk.

The installation will help bring vibrancy to the seafront for the benefit of residents and visitors between Princess Gardens and Torre Abbey Sands.

Lighting designer Michael Grubb Studio has been appointed to develop lighting design proposals for Lightplay and will also be collaborating with students from South Devon College to deliver the project.

Anne-Marie Bond, chief executive of Torbay Council, said: “The funding we have received means this is an exciting time for Torbay as we develop our vibrant arts and culture offer for our residents and visitors, while at the same time enhancing our natural environment.

"We are keen to hear views on the emerging thinking and designs, and also to hear about any themes or stories that you may know about to form part of the design.”

Martin Thomas from Torbay Culture said: “Our purpose is to improve the quality of life through creativity and culture, and this is one part of that exciting process to make our home a better place in which to live, work, learn and visit.

"We want residents and visitors to enjoy our open spaces for longer.

"Michael has cleverly used the idea of the bay’s sunsets as a starting point, and now Torbay residents have a chance to get involved to help shape the design ideas for enhancing Royal Terrace Gardens.”

Lighting designer Michael Grubb said: “We are delighted to be involved and look forward to collaborating with South Devon College to deliver something truly unique for Torquay.

"Our aim is to engage with the local community to develop and installation that promotes the area, activates use and promotes the evening economy.”

The engagement website - is now open, and you have until Friday 16 April 2021 to take a look and respond with your views