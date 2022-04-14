You could help a family in need - Steve Darling

Some thirty years ago, as a young Liberal, one of my first campaigns was to highlight the needs of homeless people in my home town.

Three decades on, the cost of housing relative to earnings is at a level we have never seen in the South West before. I spent eighteen years as a caseworker for Torbay’s Liberal Democrat MP, Adrian Sanders, and one of the most challenging situations to deal with was people losing their homes.

I have seen at first-hand the devastating impact on a person’s mental and physical health that facing eviction, moving into temporary accommodation, sofa surfing, or living on the streets, can have.

The risk of becoming homeless is intensifying due to a number of factors. Measures of support introduced during the pandemic, such as the £20 universal credit increase and the furlough scheme, have been withdrawn and households are facing huge hikes in their bills as the cost of living crisis gets worse.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the significant issues associated with deprivation in the Bay. It is impacting on our economy, on the health and wellbeing of our communities, on the council’s ability to deliver services and on our housing market.

Like many other coastal resorts, we have a high number of low paid jobs, low economic performance and relatively high unemployment. However, the health, wellbeing, social and economic pressures of coastal communities are not fully reflected in central government funding allocations, so a disproportionate amount of council resource is being used to address the issues.

The pressures in coastal communities, combined with a housing shortage and rising prices, is a perfect storm, not only for people who fall on hard times, but also those facing eviction due to a landlord selling their properties to realise recent house price increases or converting to the more lucrative Air B&B market for tourists.

We have also seen a significant uptick post-lockdown of people moving to coastal towns like ours in the knowledge that they can very adequately work from home. Homelessness is increasing, alongside the inability to access affordable housing.

In Torbay, there are currently one hundred and sixty-eight households in temporary accommodation and more than five hundred households that are homeless or at risk of homelessness and we have around 1,400 households on the housing waiting list.



Temporary accommodation helps in the short-term and keeps a roof over their heads until a more permanent solution can be found but is far from ideal. Finding and creating more good quality, affordable and permanent accommodation that people can call their home is part of the solution.

That’s why in this year’s budget we invested in three significant housing posts, an officer to bring empty homes back into use, an officer to liaise more strongly with housing associations and stalled sites to bring accommodation forward and a housing standards officer to drive improvement in the private rented sector.

More than a quarter of Torbay’s housing market is rental properties and 57% of households in private rented accommodation also claim Housing Benefit. When you include those on Universal Credit, that figure could be as high as 70%. Any increase in rent disproportionately affects the ability of people on low incomes to pay. But we only have around half the national average of social housing in Torbay.



That’s why we, as a council, are trying to encourage more people with properties to come forward, so we can provide more permanent accommodation in Torbay to help ease some of the pressures and reduce the number of families being placed in temporary accommodation.

One service the council offers is a free matching scheme, which aims to help match the right tenant with the right landlord, giving both peace of mind. More information can be found on the Torbay Council website www.torbay.gov.uk/advice-for-landlords

So, if you have a property please get in touch - you could help a family in need.