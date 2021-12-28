News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Festive wreaths, mince pies and raising money for charity - Happy Christmas!

Jim Parker

Published: 6:00 PM December 28, 2021
Wreath-making masterclass

The wreath-making masterclass - Credit: Submitted

Staff from Co-Op Funeralcare homes across Torquay raised money for charity with a special  festive wreath-making masterclass.

The event for friends and families of the funeral home teams was hosted in partnership with local florist Nina Weatherby from Barton Bouquets in Torquay. It raised £122 for long-standing charity partner Mind.

The festive team-building event offered attendees the chance to create their very own, one-of-a-kind Christmas wreath, while contributing to the fantastic cause by paying an entry fee.

Guests followed the professional guidance of Nina while enjoying delicious mince pies and listening to Christmas music.

Kate Parsons, Funeral Service Area Manager and Wendy Bailey, Funeral Arranger at Torquay Funeralcare, said: “After a very difficult year for all, we wanted to reward our teams for their hard work and dedication with a festive networking event, perfect for spreading holiday cheer. Staying true to our beliefs, we felt wreath-making and fundraising for Mind to be the perfect pairing, and a great example of Co-op’s spirit.”

Torbay News
Torquay News

