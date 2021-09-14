World record breaking Brendon welcomed home to Torquay

Published: 7:33 PM September 14, 2021

World record breaker Brendon Prince received a hero's welcome as he returned to dry land after paddle-boarding around Britain for the past four and a half months at sea.

The former teacher set off from Torquay to paddleboard the 3,800 miles clockwise around the mainland coast - and he did it with hundreds of people there to cheer him in and off his board at Torre Abbey Sands at tea-time today.

“It is amazing, and even the sun came out for us," said Brendon.

The 48-year-old former teacher smashed the existing world record for the longest journey on a paddleboard - 1,430 miles - just before passing John O’Groats on the northernmost tip of Scotland.

Life changed for Brendon when as an off-duty beach lifeguard in 2014 he tried to rescue - but lost - three people to drowning on the North Cornish coast. He aims to raise £200,000 to be used to increase awareness of water safety.