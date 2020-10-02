The completion of the new junction off Brixham Road for Claylands Business Park, Paignton. Photo: Theo Moye The completion of the new junction off Brixham Road for Claylands Business Park, Paignton. Photo: Theo Moye

The project being brought forward by TDA and Midas Construction will deliver a new home for local multinational manufacturing company Casting Support Systems (CSS) Group.

Major earthworks have been carried out and a three-month project to build a new road opening up access to the site from Brixham Road has been completed early.

Infrastructure works are well under way, and this month has seen the start of the steel piling works ahead of the start of the building construction.

The steel piling works will be complete by mid-October, with partners trying to minimise noise and disruption.

When complete, the new facility will provide 5,500m² of employment space for CSS Group, manufacturing products for the pharmaceutical industry.

Councillor Swithin Long, Torbay Council Cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: “It is great to see the progress on this investment project for Torbay.

“Project partners are working hard, which is demonstrated by the early completion of the roadworks and new junction to the facility. The quality of the roadworks is excellent - 99 per cent of the material on site is being reused. There has also been excellent communication to the local community too to, sharing with them each phase of the project and the works taking place.”

Mike Borkowski, business development director at Midas Construction, part of the Midas Group, said: “We have worked very effectively with TDA, our project partners and supply chain to overcome the challenges of recent months and ensure positive progress for this important scheme bringing investment and employment opportunities to Torbay.

“There is significant progress being made on site and we are looking forward to the next phase of works and the new building itself starting to take shape.”

The development is funded by £2.04 million of the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership’s Unlocking Growth Funding and an £8 million investment in the site by Torbay Council.

Karl Tucker, chair of the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Claylands Business Park is an excellent project and an ideal investment for our Unlocking Growth Fund, which is investing in projects across Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay that will provide valuable business space for a range of sectors to generate local growth.

“The progress at the site, despite the recent challenges brought by Covid-19, is testament to the work of local partners.

“This new facility will further enable a growing manufacturing company to relocate to a larger space and continue to deliver innovative products and solutions for UK and international clients.”