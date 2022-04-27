Pedestrian in her 70s 'seriously injured' in Newton Abbot crash

A woman in her seventies has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newton Abbot.

Police were called at around 3.10pm on Tuesday, April 26, to a collision at the junction of Shaldon Road with Queensway, Newton Abbot.

The collision involved an MG TF car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, sustained significant serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford hospital.

The junction was closed for five and a half hours while police investigated the collision and carried out enquiries at the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses, particularly with dashcam of the collision, to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log 459 of 26 April.