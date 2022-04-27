News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Pedestrian in her 70s 'seriously injured' in Newton Abbot crash

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:54 AM April 27, 2022
A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle - Credit: Archant

A woman in her seventies has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newton Abbot. 

Police were called at around 3.10pm on Tuesday, April 26, to a collision at the junction of Shaldon Road with Queensway, Newton Abbot. 

The collision involved an MG TF car and a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, sustained significant serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford hospital. 

The junction was closed for five and a half hours while police investigated the collision and carried out enquiries at the scene. 

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses, particularly with dashcam of the collision, to come forward. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log 459 of 26 April. 

South Devon News
Torbay News

Don't Miss

A police van passing Paignton Green, where a group of travellers had gathered

Work starts on keeping out unwelcomed guests on Paignton Green

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon
Klaidi Lolos of Torquay United skips through the Eastleigh defence during the National League match

Football

Frustration after many 'injuries' and stoppages in Eastleigh game

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
The Purple Angel Memory Cafe

Look what happens when we work together - Norman McNamara

Norman McNamara, Purple Angel campaign

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United with Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United

Play-Off hopes all but over after Gulls defeated at Grimsby Town

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon