Woking vs Torquay United - Match Preview

Routing Notts County at a raucous Plainmoor was one thing, but beating Woking at the Kingfield Stadium on Good Friday (3pm) will be very much another, says Torquay United manager Gary Johnson.

The Gulls are on a roll all right – 38 points from the last 19 games – but they must keep that form going through Easter if they are to close the gap to the National League Play-Offs to within grabbing distance.

United were too good for a Notts side which couldn’t handle their high-tempo style, with and without the ball, but Woking under new manager Darren Sarll will pose different problems. “It’s not going to be like the Notts County game,” said Johnson.

Sarll joined Woking recently from Torquay’s Westcountry rivals Yeovil Town, who tasted defeat twice to United over Christmas and the New Year.

“They are decent enough, with a new manager coming in for his first home game,” added Johnson. “The manager will want to show what he can do with the team. It will be a personal thing for him to start off well at his new club.

“What you do know is that you’re always going to be in a battle – that’s the way he likes to play. “You have to turn up and compete, first and foremost.”

Johnson describes every match now as ‘mini Play-Off games’. But six, or even four, points from Woking and Eastleigh at Plainmoor on Monday would do their chances of closing that tantalising seven-point gap to seventh spot a power of good.

“It’s not in our hands, but you can’t say we’re not in it,” stressed Johnson. “The teams just ahead and behind know that we are in the battle now. If we can have a good Easter, it will be very handy going into the last few (6) games.”

Striker Dan Holman (groin) and on-loan winger Stephen Wearne, who picked up an ankle injury in the 5-1 win over Notts, are both out, but United have no other selection worries.

It feels like a long time since Woking beat a United side still trying to shake off their 2021 Play-Off ‘hangover’ back in August. Things are very different now, but the Gulls need to confirm it on a ground where they have been involved in some mighty set-tos in recent years.