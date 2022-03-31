Welcome to Torbay's Naturally Inspiring Business Awards

The stage is being set for Torbay's first Naturally Inspiring Business Awards.

The local community, included businesses, have united over the past two years in the face of great adversity - namely the worst pandemic in modern history.

There are some great stories out there of how businesses and the people who run them have had to fight for survival. They have managed to come out the other side showing grit, determination and resilience.

The Torbay Weekly, working with key partners, wanted to recognise and salute that never-say-die, Naturally Inspiring spirit - so welcome to our first Naturally Inspiring Business Awards.

They are linked to our Building a Greater Torbay campaign which over the next 12 months will be celebrating and promoting all the great things going on in the Bay the moment as the public and private sectors invest millions of pounds in the English Riviera to give a brighter, healthier and more prosperous, post-pandemic future for all.

Campaign partners Torbay Council, TDA, South Devon College, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Wollens solicitors and Inter-Line Building Supplies have already chosen and are sponsoring some of the award categories. They will also be part of a judging panel.

The awards will be open for entries from the end of next week. The exact details of how you can enter will be revealed in next week's Torbay Weekly, on our website and across our social media platforms

The closing date for entries is May 12, giving our judges plenty of time to whittle down a shortlist for the grand final night.

That is already lined up for Thursday June 9 at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay.

Details of tickets will also appear next week

Meanwhile, the opportunity is still there if you or your company would like to sponsor an award category. Please email andy.sexton@clearskypublishing.co.uk for the details



