What's on: Weekly Music Gig Guide for Torbay

Published: 12:00 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 8:23 AM September 23, 2021

Local band The Dockneys are looking forward to a busy gig season - Credit: Chris Back

One of the best ways that you can support local musicians and venues is by going to see them play live.

Not only will you be helping to keep local music going by supporting local talent but you’ll also help be helping out independent venues in Torbay and ensuring that they keep booking music acts.

Torbay has a selection of weekly music gigs with most of them free of charge.

Now that venues are back at it and musicians can play live, we’ve collated some of this week's local music events from around Torbay.

Take a look for your local favourite or discover something new and explore Torbay’s music scene!

Tomorrow (Friday)

Simon Gee - Windsor Terrace, Torquay

Schofield - Blue Anchor, Brixham

Saturday

King L – Griffin Bar, Torquay

Karina and the Slaves – DT's, Torquay

Keith Brett – Balmoral Hotel, Torquay

The Craving – Captain Jacks, Paignton

PJ Carter – Paignton Conservative Club, Paignton

The Dockneys – Kirkham Street Sports and Social Club, Paignton

Old Skool Rox – Teignbridge 76 Social Club, Newton Abbot

Skool Daze – Newton Abbot and District Recreational Trust, Newton Abbot

Sunday

Bert Miller – Griffin Bar, Torquay

Open Mic with Go Tell Alice – The Jolly Farmer, Newton Abbot

Wednesday

Simon Gee – Aztec Bistro, Torquay

Would you like to list your gig or music event in the Torbay Weekly? Email nikki.belso@clearskypublishing.co.uk to be featured in our gig guide.