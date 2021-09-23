News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
What's on: Weekly Music Gig Guide for Torbay

Tamla Thornton

Published: 12:00 AM September 23, 2021
One of the best ways that you can support local musicians and venues is by going to see them play live.

Not only will you be helping to keep local music going by supporting local talent but you’ll also help be helping out independent venues in Torbay and ensuring that they keep booking music acts.

Torbay has a selection of weekly music gigs with most of them free of charge.

Now that venues are back at it and musicians can play live, we’ve collated some of this week's local music events from around Torbay.

Take a look for your local favourite or discover something new and explore Torbay’s music scene!  

Tomorrow (Friday) 

Simon Gee - Windsor Terrace, Torquay 

Schofield - Blue Anchor, Brixham 

Saturday  

King L – Griffin Bar, Torquay 

Karina and the Slaves – DT's, Torquay 

Keith Brett – Balmoral Hotel, Torquay 

The Craving – Captain Jacks, Paignton 

PJ Carter – Paignton Conservative Club, Paignton 

The Dockneys – Kirkham Street Sports and Social Club, Paignton 

Old Skool Rox – Teignbridge 76 Social Club, Newton Abbot  

Skool Daze – Newton Abbot and District Recreational Trust, Newton Abbot 

Sunday  

Bert Miller – Griffin Bar, Torquay 

Open Mic with Go Tell Alice – The Jolly Farmer, Newton Abbot 

Wednesday  

Simon Gee – Aztec Bistro, Torquay 

Would you like to list your gig or music event in the Torbay Weekly? Email nikki.belso@clearskypublishing.co.uk to be featured in our gig guide.

