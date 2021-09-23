What's on: Weekly Music Gig Guide for Torbay
One of the best ways that you can support local musicians and venues is by going to see them play live.
Not only will you be helping to keep local music going by supporting local talent but you’ll also help be helping out independent venues in Torbay and ensuring that they keep booking music acts.
Torbay has a selection of weekly music gigs with most of them free of charge.
Now that venues are back at it and musicians can play live, we’ve collated some of this week's local music events from around Torbay.
Take a look for your local favourite or discover something new and explore Torbay’s music scene!
Tomorrow (Friday)
Simon Gee - Windsor Terrace, Torquay
Schofield - Blue Anchor, Brixham
Saturday
King L – Griffin Bar, Torquay
Karina and the Slaves – DT's, Torquay
Keith Brett – Balmoral Hotel, Torquay
The Craving – Captain Jacks, Paignton
PJ Carter – Paignton Conservative Club, Paignton
The Dockneys – Kirkham Street Sports and Social Club, Paignton
Old Skool Rox – Teignbridge 76 Social Club, Newton Abbot
Skool Daze – Newton Abbot and District Recreational Trust, Newton Abbot
Sunday
Bert Miller – Griffin Bar, Torquay
Open Mic with Go Tell Alice – The Jolly Farmer, Newton Abbot
Wednesday
Simon Gee – Aztec Bistro, Torquay
Would you like to list your gig or music event in the Torbay Weekly? Email nikki.belso@clearskypublishing.co.uk to be featured in our gig guide.