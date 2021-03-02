Published: 3:41 PM March 2, 2021

Torquay post office worker Laura Hall and her son Ben have raised £1,272.00 for charity after a terrific response from customers.

Laura, who has worked at the Watcombe post office for 13 years, and 23-year-old Ben took part in the ‘Run 50 miles in February Challenge’ in aid of the Children’s Society.

She said: “I would just like to thank all the local community. I think this shows how important local shops in the community are and how much we genuinely have a good relationship with our customers. It has really showed in their generosity.”

She also said a big thanks to Ben who ‘keeps me going when I'm struggling and moaning up all the hills in Torquay’.

Their fund-raising mission was featured on Page Three of the Torbay Weekly.

“The customers found it very amusing that I'd finally made it to be a page 3 girl. That caused quite a few comments,” said Laura.



