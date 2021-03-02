News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Well done 'Page 3 girl' Laura (this week it's Page 2)

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 3:41 PM March 2, 2021   
Picture of mum and son fund-raisers together

Laura and Ben Hall - Credit: Submitted

Torquay post office worker Laura Hall and her son Ben have raised £1,272.00 for charity after a terrific response from customers. 

Laura, who has worked at the Watcombe post office for 13 years, and 23-year-old Ben took part in the ‘Run 50 miles in February Challenge’ in aid of the Children’s Society. 

She said: “I would just like to thank all the local community. I think this shows how important local shops in the community are and how much we genuinely have a good relationship with our customers. It has really showed in their generosity.” 

She also said a big thanks to Ben who ‘keeps me going when I'm struggling and moaning up all the hills in Torquay’. 

Their fund-raising mission was featured on Page Three of the Torbay Weekly. 

“The customers found it very amusing that I'd finally made it to be a page 3 girl. That caused quite a few comments,” said Laura. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Paignton holiday park wins top award for customer service during Covid-19 pandemic
  2. 2 Fraser Kerr leaves Torquay United
  3. 3 Cheers! Agents seal deals on three pubs
  1. 4 Angler Tom braves weather to land superb spotted ray
  2. 5 Electric vehicle charging points for KFC car park
  3. 6 Jim Parker: At last some light - and the dawn of a new era for our English Riviera
  4. 7 Goalkeeping decision for Torquay United
  5. 8 Former church snapped up before auction
  6. 9 Time to make your March 21-plate new car purchase
  7. 10 Top players who will be available on free transfer at end of season
Torbay News
Torquay News

Don't Miss

A furious Torquay United team confront the referee after Billy Waters of Torquay United is denied a

Torquay United

Gary Johnson reacts to Trophy loss

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United player Asa Hall celebrates at the final whistle during the Vanarama National League M

Torquay United

Solihull Moors 1 Torquay United 2

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United player Scott Boden during the warm up before the Vanarama National League Match betwe

Torquay United

In-out deal ticks both player and financial boxes for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Property of the week in Lower Audley Road

Property of the Week

Ideal first family home in Torquay

Tim Herbert

person