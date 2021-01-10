News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Views from around Torquay

person

Stephen Coombes

Published: 7:30 AM January 10, 2021   
Meadfoot Beach and Thatcher Rock, Torquay

Meadfoot Beach and Thatcher Rock - Credit: Stephen Coombes

#NaturallyInspiring Torquay is celebrated with this week’s photographs by Stephen Coombes.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon.

The crescent-shaped Osborne Hotel in Torquay

The Osborne Hotel - Credit: Stephen Coombes

In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of Torquay seafront, Meadfoot beach with Thatcher Rock, Torquay harbour and the Osborne Hotel.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes

Sailing vessels in Torquay Harbour

Torquay harbour - Credit: Stephen Coombes

The sun rising behind trees, with the sky a deep red colour

Sunrise over Torbay - Credit: Stephen Coombes

A cruise ship at anchor in Torbay

One of the cruises ships in Torbay at the moment - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Waves crashing over the sea wall with buildings on top on a hill further along the seafront at Torquay

Torquay seafront - Credit: Stephen Coombes

The sun setting, just below one cloud

Sunset over Torbay - Credit: Stephen Coombes


Torquay News

Don't Miss

Football

Shock death of Torquay United legend Clint Boulton

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon

Successful launch for Torquay’s newest restaurant

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon

Torbay's adopted cruise ships welcome in New Year with blast of horns

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon

Riviera International Conference Centre opens as Covid-19 vaccination site

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon