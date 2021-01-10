Published: 7:30 AM January 10, 2021

#NaturallyInspiring Torquay is celebrated with this week’s photographs by Stephen Coombes.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon.

The Osborne Hotel - Credit: Stephen Coombes

In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of Torquay seafront, Meadfoot beach with Thatcher Rock, Torquay harbour and the Osborne Hotel.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes

Torquay harbour - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Sunrise over Torbay - Credit: Stephen Coombes

One of the cruises ships in Torbay at the moment - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay seafront - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Sunset over Torbay - Credit: Stephen Coombes



