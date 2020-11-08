Horns sounded on the ships Zaandam, Nieuw Statendam, Westerdam and Volendam at 11am to begin a two-minutes of silence and again at 11.02am to end the silence.

The Holland America Line ships have paused in the Bay until cruising resumes.

The ships are currently carrying the minimum number of crew required to keep the vessel safe and operate in compliance with all nautical and environmental regulations.

Next year the ships will be sailing itineraries around the world with destinations ranging from Europe to the Caribbean, Canada to the Panama Canal.