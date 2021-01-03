Rotarians help with repair bill after shelters damaged in 'mindless' vandals attack
- Credit: Robbie C Photography
Paignton Rotary Club came to the rescue after vandals damaged seafront shelters.
Toughened laminated glass was smashed in three shelters and guttering and down pipes ripped off in another.
The shelters had been repaired after storm Emma caused widespread damage to the Geopark in 2018.
The Paignton Community Partnership worked hard on a big clean-up operation, which included painstakingly repairing and renovating the shelters to their original Victorian black and cream paintwork.
Paignton Rotary have now donated money towards the costs of the latest repairs.
Colin Hurst, and Stephen Brooksbank, from the community partnership, thanked Rotary president Mike Kirkham for the donation, although they said they would have rather have seen the money spent on improving the Geopark area for the benefit of locals and visitors alike than tackling ‘mindless acts of vandalism’.
