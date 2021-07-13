News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Vacancies in the hospitality industry

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:49 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 3:03 PM July 15, 2021
Your Bay Needs You logo

Your Bay Needs You - Credit: Submitted

There is a huge array of wonderful career and apprenticeship opportunities available now. Have a look through this selection and find your future 

South Devon College Apprenticeships

South Devon College Apprenticeships - Credit: SDC

South Devon College apprenticeship vacancies 
Production Chef Apprentice 
Livermead House Hotel in Torquay 
The Prince William in Brixham 
China Blue in Totnes 
The Ship Inn, Dartmouth 
The River Shack, Parry & Franklin Ltd, in Totnes 
Kings Arms Inn, Dartmouth 
WABI-SABI BAY Ltd in Paignton 
Berry Head Hotel in Brixham 
Hunters (Cornworthy) Ltd in Totnes 
For more information on apprenticeship opportunities and full job descriptions, please visit www.southdevon.ac.uk  
 
Beverley Holidays Vacancies 
Seasonal Kitchen Porters 
Reservations Team Member 
Seasonal Food & Beverage Team Members 
For more information, please visit www.beverley-holidays.co.uk/jobs/  
 
Chefshare 
Head Chef in Churston Ferrers 
Sous Chef in Teign Valley 
Junior Sous Chef in Plymouth 
Junior Sous Chef in Dartmouth 
Head Chef in Dartmoor 
Sous Chef in Shaldon 
Head Chef in Kingsbridge 
Head Chef in Paignton 
Head Chef in Dartmouth 
Chef in Torquay 
Chef de Partie in Torquay 
Commis Chef in Newton Abbot 
Commis Chef in Kingsteignton 
Sous Chef in Topsham 
Junior Sous Chef in Dartmouth 
Breakfast Chef in Dartmouth 
Commis Chef in Shaldon 
Sous Chef in Salcombe 
Sous Chef in Brixham 
Chef de Partie in Plymouth 
For more information and to view positions all over the country, please visit www.chef-recruitment.net  
In addition to these permanent positions, there are a whole range of relief positions available with Chefshare. 
 
Torbay Leisure Hotels 
Reception Shift Leader – TLH Leisure Resort 
Front of House Manager – Carlton and Toorak Hotels 
Room Attendants – TLH Leisure Resort 
Lounge Cleaner – TLH Victoria Hotel 
Food and Beverage Manager – TLH Derwent Hotel 
Restaurant Supervisor – TLH Derwent Hotel 
Chefs and Kitchen Assistants – TLH Leisure Resort 
Team Leader – TLH Aztec Bistro 
Receptionist – TLH Leisure Resort 
Restaurant Supervisor – TLH Derwent Hotel 
Bar Tenders – TLH Leisure Resort 
Restaurant Servers - TLH Leisure Resort 
For more information, please visit www.tlh.co.uk/recruitment  
 
Providence Group Vacancies 
Queens Hotel Paignton 
Full time Restaurant team members 
Casual Restaurant team members 
Casual Bar team members 
Full time Housekeeper 
Casual Housekeeper 
Full time Receptionist 

Headland Hotel Torquay 
Chef de Partie 
Bar Tender 
Part time Beauty Therapist 
Full time Bar team member 
Casual Bar team members 
Full time Restaurant team members 
Casual Restaurant team members 
Kitchen Porter 
Full time Housekeeper 
Casual Housekeeper 

Palace Hotel Paignton 
Bar Manager 
Bar Assistant 
Part Time Receptionist 
Casual Food & Beverage team members 

For more information, please visit www.providencehospitality.co.uk  

Your Bay Needs You partners

Your Bay Needs You partners - Credit: Submitted


Torbay News

Don't Miss

Sam Sherring of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Aldershot

Torquay United

Sherring wins the Twitchin Award

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Councillor mug shot

Our Bay Needs You - Now (to take up a job)

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Magdalana ‘Molly’ Krawiec

UPDATE: Torquay woman found safe and well

Joseph Bulmer

person
Officials lined up outside toilets block

Extra toliets brought as demand expected to go 'loo-py' across Bay

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon