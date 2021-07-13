Vacancies in the hospitality industry
There is a huge array of wonderful career and apprenticeship opportunities available now. Have a look through this selection and find your future
South Devon College apprenticeship vacancies
Production Chef Apprentice
Livermead House Hotel in Torquay
The Prince William in Brixham
China Blue in Totnes
The Ship Inn, Dartmouth
The River Shack, Parry & Franklin Ltd, in Totnes
Kings Arms Inn, Dartmouth
WABI-SABI BAY Ltd in Paignton
Berry Head Hotel in Brixham
Hunters (Cornworthy) Ltd in Totnes
For more information on apprenticeship opportunities and full job descriptions, please visit www.southdevon.ac.uk
Beverley Holidays Vacancies
Seasonal Kitchen Porters
Reservations Team Member
Seasonal Food & Beverage Team Members
For more information, please visit www.beverley-holidays.co.uk/jobs/
Chefshare
Head Chef in Churston Ferrers
Sous Chef in Teign Valley
Junior Sous Chef in Plymouth
Junior Sous Chef in Dartmouth
Head Chef in Dartmoor
Sous Chef in Shaldon
Head Chef in Kingsbridge
Head Chef in Paignton
Head Chef in Dartmouth
Chef in Torquay
Chef de Partie in Torquay
Commis Chef in Newton Abbot
Commis Chef in Kingsteignton
Sous Chef in Topsham
Junior Sous Chef in Dartmouth
Breakfast Chef in Dartmouth
Commis Chef in Shaldon
Sous Chef in Salcombe
Sous Chef in Brixham
Chef de Partie in Plymouth
For more information and to view positions all over the country, please visit www.chef-recruitment.net
In addition to these permanent positions, there are a whole range of relief positions available with Chefshare.
Torbay Leisure Hotels
Reception Shift Leader – TLH Leisure Resort
Front of House Manager – Carlton and Toorak Hotels
Room Attendants – TLH Leisure Resort
Lounge Cleaner – TLH Victoria Hotel
Food and Beverage Manager – TLH Derwent Hotel
Restaurant Supervisor – TLH Derwent Hotel
Chefs and Kitchen Assistants – TLH Leisure Resort
Team Leader – TLH Aztec Bistro
Receptionist – TLH Leisure Resort
Restaurant Supervisor – TLH Derwent Hotel
Bar Tenders – TLH Leisure Resort
Restaurant Servers - TLH Leisure Resort
For more information, please visit www.tlh.co.uk/recruitment
Providence Group Vacancies
Queens Hotel Paignton
Full time Restaurant team members
Casual Restaurant team members
Casual Bar team members
Full time Housekeeper
Casual Housekeeper
Full time Receptionist
Headland Hotel Torquay
Chef de Partie
Bar Tender
Part time Beauty Therapist
Full time Bar team member
Casual Bar team members
Full time Restaurant team members
Casual Restaurant team members
Kitchen Porter
Full time Housekeeper
Casual Housekeeper
Palace Hotel Paignton
Bar Manager
Bar Assistant
Part Time Receptionist
Casual Food & Beverage team members
For more information, please visit www.providencehospitality.co.uk