United’s Dan Martin to make return on Saturday 

Dan Martin of Torquay United controls the ball whilst under pressure from Danny Newton of Solihull Moors during the National League match between Torquay United and Solihull Moors at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 25th January 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Centre-back Joe Lewis is back after a one-match suspension, attacking left-back Dan Martin has also recovered from injury and they both return to Torquay United's squad as the Gulls try to keep closing on the National League Play-Off places at promotion-chasing FC Halifax Town on Saturday (3pm).

Martin, 22, has missed the last three games, but manager Gary Johnson, who is also back in harness after a sickness bug, confirmed that the former Fulham and Cardiff City player has travelled to West Yorkshire.

Two in-form sides will meet at The New Shay - United have lost only twice in 15 games, while third-placed Halifax are unbeaten in six and Tuesday's 1-0 win over Bromley stretched their home record to W12 D0 L3.

United (11th) have got the gap to the POs down to eight points, with 12 games to go.

Centre-forward Danny Wright, who scored twice in last weekend's 3-2 win at King's Lynn Town, says: "I've got over a little injury and an illness, and Saturday was the best I've felt since I came back.

"We are confident at the moment, and still looking at the Play-Offs."

Halifax, who won 3-2 at Plainmoor in November and for whom ex-United striker Billy Waters has scored 17 goals so far, might be the surprise packets of the promotion race, but Johnson says: "It's not a surprise to me.

"They've managed to keep their better players, and add to it, and they've got a group of very good athletes with experience.

"But we're going there in good form ourselves."

United will have a 'blank' Saturday on April 2, because scheduled opponents Stockport County (A) travel to Wrexham in the Semi-Finals of the FA Trophy on that day.

The league game has now been rearranged for Edgeley Park on Tuesday, May 10 (7.45pm), the final midweek of the season.

Johnson commented: "Some people might be surprised that it's the last week, but we thought long and hard about whether we took that date or not.

"There were a lot of factors to consider, and we hope it's the best option for us."

Saturday's referee at Halifax will be Andrew Miller from County Durham.