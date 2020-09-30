Leaders of organisations from around Devon and Cornwall, including Torbay, have unveiled a ‘vision zero’ road safety strategy aimed at dramatic reductions in the number of people killed or seriously injured on the region’s roads.

Emergency services, local authorities, NHS trusts and charities are among the 19 members of the South West Peninsular Road Safety Partnership who have agreed to the bold ambition to achieve a highway system free of fatalities and serious injuries by 2040.

An interim target to reduce the numbers of people killed and seriously injured on the roads in Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by 50 per cent in the next decade has been set.

On Friday, September 18, what was the international Project Edward (Every Day Without a Road Death) focus on leadership, politicians from around the region united to underline their commitment to the partnership.

The road safety partnership’s chairman is Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, who as the national portfolio holder for road safety is currently surveying people on their views about roads policing so their voices are heard in a Government consultation on the issue.

She said: “Between 2009 and 2018 534 people died and 6,272 were seriously injured on the roads in Devon and Cornwall. The trauma, loss and devastation that these numbers illustrate cannot be overstated. We recognise that a radical step change is required to make this happen. This step change will require agencies to work together alongside communities to find solutions that will be sustainable.”

The Project Edward theme this year was ‘Driving for Better Business’ and partners have been promoting the importance of managing those who drive for work during the day.

Councillor Mike Morey, cabinet member for infrastructure at Torbay Council, said: “We have a relatively good road safety record overall in Torbay, however we strive to reduce this further. We are returning our focus to more sustainable transport solutions in Torbay and ensuring safe pedestrian routes will form an essential part of that.”