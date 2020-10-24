Launched in 2007, the awards celebrate the UK’s best children’s clubs and classes, along with leaders and volunteers. Finalists are nominated and voted for by the real experts: parents, carers and parents-to-be.

Nikita Dixon, founder of Story Sense is a finalist in the most-loved activity leader in South West England and Wales category.

“After a really tough year, this was fantastic news and I want to thank each and every person who took the time to vote for me,” said Nikita.

“I couldn’t have done it without all the amazing parents and carers, plus all the babies and toddlers I meet.”

Story Sense classes provide opportunities for parents and carers to bond with their little ones through engaging and exciting sensory activities.